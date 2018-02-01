Man Lets Jesus Take the Wheel, Flips Truck Five Times

I’m sure most of us have joked about “letting Jesus take the wheel.” It’s the act of taking your hands off the steering wheel while driving in the hopes that a heavenly spirit will guide you to safety. Listen up kids, don't. It’s a terrible idea. It’s funny to say but dangerous to do. Don’t take my word for it, ask 33-year-old Chad O. England of Maryville, Tennessee.

According to the Bristol Herald Courier, while driving down Interstate-81 in Sullivan Country, England tried this stunt. Did Jesus steer him to safety? Did he pull a sweet J-turn and do some stunt driving? Nope. England’s 2015 Toyota Tacoma wound up flipping five times and hitting a rock wall on the right side of the interstate.

I suppose the miracle here is that England was able to get out of the vehicle on his own power. He even had the wherewithal to grab a jar, presumably filled with Lord knows what, and take off running while speaking gibberish. Police on the scene apprehended the man and held him in their cruiser until state troopers could arrive.