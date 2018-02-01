The Final Lamborghini Reventon Ever Built Is up for Sale for $1.7M

The last Lamborghini Reventon to roll off the assembly line is currently for sale from Marshall Goldman Motor Sales for nearly $1.7 million. With just 150 miles on the clock, it's also basically brand new, despite being 10-years-old.

The Reventon was the company's first real halo car or limited-production vehicle that would give the industry a glimpse of the brand's next production car. In this case, the Reventon previewed the Aventador's design, Lamborghini's current flagship that's been around since 2011. Lamborghini produced just 20 customer Reventons (and one for its museum), 10 of which were destined for the United States.

On the armrest between the seats, you'll find a plaque with "20/20" stamped on it, indicating that this car is number 20 of the Reventon's 20-car production run. Just like its 19 siblings, this example features a special Grigio Reventon (opaque grey) exterior with Nero (black) and Verde Oliva (olive green) interior.