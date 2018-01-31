Lister Spices Up the Jaguar F-Type with 666 Horsepower and a 208-MPH Top Speed

If the 575-horsepower Jaguar F-Type SVR wasn't insane enough, longtime Jag tuner Lister has just revealed the Thunder variant with 666 horsepower under the hood and a top speed of 208 miles per hour. Make sure to pack extra tires, because you'll shred the Thunder's as soon as you touch the throttle.

The Lister Thunder isn't just an F-Type with some engine software—it's a custom, racing-inspired sports car with bespoke bodywork, luxurious interior, and "sensible" performance modifications. It makes ample use of carbon fiber, which is featured in the front/rear bumpers, extended splitter, exhaust tips, and optional carbon hood.

Customers can choose from 36 different colors for the Thunder's Bridge of Weir Nappa leather interior. Contrast Nappa leather stitching adorns the steering wheel, dashboard, doors, and roof lining.