Lister Spices Up the Jaguar F-Type with 666 Horsepower and a 208-MPH Top Speed
The new F-Type-based Lister Thunder really is devilishly fast.
If the 575-horsepower Jaguar F-Type SVR wasn't insane enough, longtime Jag tuner Lister has just revealed the Thunder variant with 666 horsepower under the hood and a top speed of 208 miles per hour. Make sure to pack extra tires, because you'll shred the Thunder's as soon as you touch the throttle.
The Lister Thunder isn't just an F-Type with some engine software—it's a custom, racing-inspired sports car with bespoke bodywork, luxurious interior, and "sensible" performance modifications. It makes ample use of carbon fiber, which is featured in the front/rear bumpers, extended splitter, exhaust tips, and optional carbon hood.
Customers can choose from 36 different colors for the Thunder's Bridge of Weir Nappa leather interior. Contrast Nappa leather stitching adorns the steering wheel, dashboard, doors, and roof lining.
Lister only plans to build 99 Thunders and each car will cost about $199,000, but we doubt it will bring the car to the States. The brand says this car is a successor to the Le Mans, a 604-horsepower Jaguar XJS that Lister built 25 years ago.
The Thunder is just a sneak peak of what Lister has planned as the company wants to become Jaguar's own aftermarket performance branch. Lister will start its modification catalog with a $28,293 carbon fiber aero kit that will be available for both the Thunder and factory F-Type.
"Like Brabus and AMG with Mercedes and Alpina with BMW, we are hoping to become synonymous once again with tuning Jaguar vehicles, giving customers new enhanced, bespoke performance and design alternatives to Jaguar’s acclaimed model programme," said Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Lister Motor Company.
Lister will speak more about the car when it debuts in full at the 2018 Historic Motorsport International on February 15. If you're craving more, ex-Top Gear and Fifth Gear host Tiff Needell explains the car in-depth below.
