The New Acura MDX With NSX All-Wheel-Drive Is Here

Those of you holding out to be the "Queen of the Rec Center Parking Lot," your day is finally here. Acura announced that the 2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid will begin arriving at your local Acura dealership Feb. 1. One of the highlights of the new models is an upgraded user interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard. This new, upgraded user interface is redesigned with dual-screens. There’s also a new seven-inch touchscreen that claims to have 30 percent faster response times. Because, after all, what cars need is more screens and more displays to play with while you're driving.

The car also comes standard with the AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety features and driver-assist technology. It’s got all the goodies we’ve come to expect from Acura like lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, helping to keep those soccer moms safe while they're reaching for their coffee.

Of course, the main distinction of the Sport Hybrid from the rest of the available trims comes through the high-tech powertrain. The Sport Hybrid comes with Acura’s signature three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive system it shares with the NSX supercar and the RLX Sport Hybrid. Primary power comes from the 3.0-liter V-6 i-VTEC engine. Total output is rated at 321-horsepower with 289 pound-feet of torque which will make it quick, but no match for Mrs. Rodgers and her Tesla Model X.