Fisker Latigo for Sale, One of Two
This coachbuilt car is based on a BMW M6 and originally cost more than $300,000.
Have you ever heard of the Fisker Latigo? While most people know the California brand for its failed Tesla-fighting EV, the Karma, Fisker also tried to revive coachbuilding with the Latigo. To have his or her car coachbuilt, the customer bought a BMW M6 and gave it to Fisker, who based the car on the Beemer's chassis and powertrain. Fisker then designed some of the bodywork out of aluminum and carbon fiber, but let the customer choose some exterior, interior, and engine options.
The company originally planned to build 150 bespoke Latigos, but rising oil prices killed the car before it even left the factory, and Fisker only built a prototype and one production car. Now the latter is for sale on Bring a Trailer.
This 2006 Fisker Latigo, designated chassis number 001, is the only customer Latigo ever built. It comes in Titanium Silver Metallic with a bespoke leather interior and features a badge on the engine cover with the car's chassis number and Henrik Fisker's signature on it.
This Latigo cost $216,847 for the coachbuilding alone, without factoring in the M6's original $106,690 retail price. With 22,850 on the clock, the car currently has a price of $35,000 at the time of writing–– that's some serious depreciation.
The car's 5.0-liter V-10 has been modified with forged internals by BMW tuner RD Sport and retains the M6's original seven-speed sequential manual gearbox. It now supposedly makes 665-horsepower, and sounds pretty damn good.
This is your chance to own a BMW-powered, bespoke sports coupe that's truly unique but won't break the bank.
- RELATEDThe 2018 Karma Revero Exhumes Fisker's Tesla-Fighting Sedan from Its GraveThis American-made, $130,000 plug-in hybrid aims for people who can't pronounce "Tesla."READ NOW
- RELATEDFisker Reveals EMotion EV PrototypeA 9-minute charge time? We'll see...READ NOW
- RELATEDFisker Brought its 161-MPH EMotion Sports Sedan with 400 Miles of Range to CESIs Fisker coming for Tesla's high-end customers?READ NOW
- RELATEDFisker Nanotech Joint Venture EndsNanotech will no longer be providing the hardware.READ NOW
- RELATEDFisker Claims New Solid-State Battery Patents Could Lead to 500-Mile EV Range, 1-Minute Charge TimesThe future could be here by 2024.READ NOW