Ayrton Senna's Grand Prix-Winning Formula One Car Is Going to Auction
Senna's famous McLaren F1 car will head back to Monaco in May and sell for a hefty price.
Ayrton Senna's legendary McLaren Formula One car that won him the 1993 Monaco Grand Prix is hitting the auction block at Bonhams' Monaco auction later this year.
Twenty-five years ago, Senna picked up his sixth victory at Monaco in a McLaren MP4/8A, specifically chassis number six. Since it was powered by a Ford-Cosworth V-8 engine making 680-horsepower, Senna originally despised the car because it wasn't as powerful as the Renault V-10s used in his rival's car, driven by Alain Prost. However, the McLaren's high-tech suspension system made it handle better than the Renault vehicles and brought Senna to victory.
Senna raced this car in eight Grand Prix races during the 1993 Formula 1 World Championship season alone, seeing action at tracks like Spa-Francorchamps, Hockenheim, and Silverstone. "[The] MP4/8A was the car with which his team, McLaren, surpassed Ferrari as the most successful team in Formula 1 World Championship history," said Mark Osborne, Bonhams Global Head of Motorsport. "This particular chassis, number 6 [sic], cemented Senna's legend as The Master of Monaco."
Now Senna's famous McLaren is returning to Monte Carlo on the 25th anniversary of the famous race to be sold at Bonhams' "Les Grandes Marques Á Monaco" auction. Bonhams won't reveal an asking price yet, but famous F1 cars definitely aren't cheap.
The auction will take place May 11, but this McLaren will also be on display at Le Grand Palais in Paris Feb. 6-8.
- RELATEDMcLaren Senna and Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 Car Christen McLaren's New Production FacilityThe two high-performance cars did donuts to inaugurate the second ever McLaren production center in the U.K.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is the McLaren Senna: A Hypercar For the TrackCodenamed P15, the car is named for legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, who won three championships with the team.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 8 Biggest Formula 1 Controversies In 2017, ExplainedCrashes, conspiracy theories, and rule dodges have made this year no snooze.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Struts Its Stuff at the Monaco Yacht ShowThe new 720S and 570S Spider will be on display, but will probably be the least expensive vehicles at Monaco's top yacht event.READ NOW
- RELATEDFirst 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Fetches $925,000 at Auction While Carbon 65 Z06 Gets $1.4 MillionThe first retail production models of each car were auctioned off to benefit military veterans.READ NOW