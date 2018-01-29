Ayrton Senna's Grand Prix-Winning Formula One Car Is Going to Auction

Ayrton Senna's legendary McLaren Formula One car that won him the 1993 Monaco Grand Prix is hitting the auction block at Bonhams' Monaco auction later this year.

Twenty-five years ago, Senna picked up his sixth victory at Monaco in a McLaren MP4/8A, specifically chassis number six. Since it was powered by a Ford-Cosworth V-8 engine making 680-horsepower, Senna originally despised the car because it wasn't as powerful as the Renault V-10s used in his rival's car, driven by Alain Prost. However, the McLaren's high-tech suspension system made it handle better than the Renault vehicles and brought Senna to victory.

Senna raced this car in eight Grand Prix races during the 1993 Formula 1 World Championship season alone, seeing action at tracks like Spa-Francorchamps, Hockenheim, and Silverstone. "[The] MP4/8A was the car with which his team, McLaren, surpassed Ferrari as the most successful team in Formula 1 World Championship history," said Mark Osborne, Bonhams Global Head of Motorsport. "This particular chassis, number 6 [sic], cemented Senna's legend as The Master of Monaco."