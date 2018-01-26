Gran Turismo Sport Adds Monza, 10 New Cars, and Fresh Offline Events
The Toyota Supra, McLaren F1, and Dodge Viper GTS are all featured in this month's free GT Sport update.
January's free content update for Gran Turismo Sport is now live. Along with an all-star cast of new cars (which we'll get to in a minute), this month's download consists of the game's first post-release track addition, Italy's famous Autodromo Nazionale Monza, to go with several new variations on the game's Autodrome Lago Maggiore fantasy circuit and a handful of fresh singleplayer campaign events.
In terms of newly added virtual machinery, it looks like we can pat ourselves on the back for correctly identifying 9.5 out of the 10 cars previously teased by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi. What we thought was a Ford GT40 from the '60s turned out to be its 2006 GT descendant. Whoops.
Without further ado, here's the complete list of new autos now available in GT Sport. Spoiler alert: they're all heavy hitters we wouldn't kick out of our garage, virtual or IRL.
- Dodge Viper GTS
- Ferrari 512 BB
- Ferrari 330 P4
- Ford GT
- Jaguar XJ13
- Lamborghini Diablo GT
- McLaren F1
- Toyota 2000GT
- Toyota FT-1
- Toyota Supra RZ
The update also comes with a sprinkling of new singleplayer events for those that prefer to keep their virtual track heroics offline. These include a one-make "F-150 Raptor Survival" showdown, the Japanese-only "J-Sport Meeting," the Ferrari-centric "Festa Cavallino," and the not-so-creatively named "Gr.3 Endurance Series" which aims to familiarize players with Monza over 30 continuous laps.
Gran Turismo Sport and its latest free update are available now on PlayStation 4.
- RELATEDGran Turismo Sport Getting 10 New Iconic Cars That You Can Download For Free Next WeekHighlights include what appears to be the Ford GT40, McLaren F1, and MkIV Toyota Supra.READ NOW
- RELATEDGran Turismo Sport Free Updates Add Singleplayer Campaign, 15 New CarsThe newest Gran Turismo game goes old-school.READ NOW
- RELATEDExclusive First Impressions From Gran Turismo Sport BetaHands-on with Gran Turismo's long-awaited PS4 debut.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Ultimate Vision GT Hybrid Hypercar Concept Will Debut in 'Gran Turismo Sport' Video GameDrive this futuristic concept on your PS4 starting Oct. 17.READ NOW
- RELATEDReport: Four Performance Tiers of Toyota Supra Debut at GenevaHow hot do you want your fifth-generation Supra? Mild, medium, hot, or Nurburgring?READ NOW