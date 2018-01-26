Gran Turismo Sport Adds Monza, 10 New Cars, and Fresh Offline Events

January's free content update for Gran Turismo Sport is now live . Along with an all-star cast of new cars (which we'll get to in a minute), this month's download consists of the game's first post-release track addition, Italy's famous Autodromo Nazionale Monza, to go with several new variations on the game's Autodrome Lago Maggiore fantasy circuit and a handful of fresh singleplayer campaign events.

In terms of newly added virtual machinery, it looks like we can pat ourselves on the back for correctly identifying 9.5 out of the 10 cars previously teased by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi. What we thought was a Ford GT40 from the '60s turned out to be its 2006 GT descendant. Whoops.

Without further ado, here's the complete list of new autos now available in GT Sport. Spoiler alert: they're all heavy hitters we wouldn't kick out of our garage, virtual or IRL.