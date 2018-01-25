Mercedes Sponsors Wheelchair Basketball World Championships

As cars approach increased levels of autonomy, it’s making driving more accessible for everyone. It’s not just everyday drivers that are seeing the benefits but also those with physical challenges. Always up for a challenge, Mercedes has been committed to helping those with physical restrictions enjoy mobility and all the freedoms that go along with it. As part of that commitment, Mercedes is the official partner of the Wheelchair Basketball World Championship.

In addition to the driver assistance programs we’re used to seeing in Mercedes cars on the road, the company also has a variety of aids for different handicaps, individual requirements, and disability-specific requirements. A lot of these innovations comes from Daimler’s Lab 1886. Lab 1886 is an incubator with four locations across the globe, where teams of employees start up new business ideas and get them off the ground quickly. Lab 1886 was instrumental in the development of vehicles like a specially made Sprinter Panel Van for transporting wheelchairs and a shuttle service using the V-Class model.