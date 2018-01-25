Kia Teases New Super Bowl Commercial With Fittipaldi and a Mystery Driver

Grab the chicken wings and pizza my friends because it’s almost time for the Super Bowl. While most of the country will be rooting for the demise of the Patriots there is something else that pretty much the entire nation can agree on—the enjoyment of watching Super Bowl commercials. For sure we’re going to be inundated with car commercials and that’s just fine with me. Today, Kia teased its upcoming Super Bowl commercial with a 15-second spot.

Kia points out that the Stinger was designed in Frankfurt and developed on the Nurburgring. It took the company about six years from concept car to production of the new model. It’s already won plenty of praise from the automotive community. Having seen one myself at the dealership, I can attest it’s a really nice looking car.