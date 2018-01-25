Montana Has the Most Work to Do in Cracking Down on Drunk Drivers

When it comes to cracking down on intoxicated motorists, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, says Montana has the most work to do.

Using criteria including whether a state conducts sobriety checkpoints or requires ignition interlocks for DUI offenders, the group this week released a state-by-state rating of drunk driving laws, with Montana scoring at the bottom, garnering half a star.

In years past, those with a DUI conviction typically got their license suspended, "but we know now that between 50 to 75 percent continue to drive," said J.T. Griffin, MADD's chief government affairs officer. "Ignition interlocks really are the best way," he added of the technology that won't allow a vehicle to start if the person behind the wheel blows a breathalyzer.