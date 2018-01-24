'Mad Mike' Hughes to Launch His Own Space Rocket in February

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, there are still those who believe that the Earth is flat rather than the sphere that it actually is. "Mad Mike" Hughes (no relation to your humble reporter) is one of them. Popular Science reports that in February, Hughes intends to prove, once and for all, the flatness of the planet we live on by launching himself into space to see it for himself. Hughes doesn't trust NASA not to propagate its round-earth lies.

This will be Hughes' second attempt to launch his rocket. He intended to make his flight last year, but the Bureau of Land Management forbade Hughes from launching on public land as he had originally planned—clearly a government plot to prevent Hughes from busting the government's official story that the Earth is round. The BLM permits a wide variety of activities on public land throughout the American West, but apparently launching yourself into space is not one of them.