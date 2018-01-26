Elon Musk Will Forego Salary if Tesla Doesn't Meet Expectations

To put this into perspective, Musk would need to raise Tesla's valuation to above that of Alibaba, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google (Alphabet). The only company in the United States currently worth more than the company's target value is Apple. Tesla currently sits around a similar valuation as General Motors, despite annual vehicle production being only 3 percent of GM's. Perhaps sending the company's SEC filing to Mars with SpaceX's Falcon Heavy will provide enough momentum for the financial targets to be hit.

The New York Times went on to call this payment plan the "boldest" that it has ever seen in corporate history. And although Musk will be making California minimum wage throughout this time, as required by law, that's certainly a drop in the hat compared to the potential billions of dollars that would be made in stock options. If the $650 billion market target is not met, yet Musk still raises the company valuation only 80 to 90 percent, his compensation would be a goose egg.

Musk himself previously admitted that stocks were potentially overvalued after the market took to a bull run in 2017. Business Insider agrees with the at-risk performance stipend, calling the plan "delusional," especially since the company is burning through a half-million dollars every single hour.

But with big risk comes great reward, and if the top of the Fortune 100 list tells us anything, it's that financial institutions and technology companies are reigning supreme. Tesla was able to make a name for itself by showing up early to work, and producing things that many have thought to be impossible or impractical. Should the company meet the goals it seeks, Musk's going to need a bigger wallet.