NTSB Confirms Probe Into Another Tesla Autopilot Crash

Federal safety investigators are looking into a crash involving a Tesla S sedan and firetruck on a highway near Los Angeles.

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened a probe into Monday's accident, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed in an email.

The NTSB has dispatched two investigators to oversee a field investigation following the crash, which had a Tesla rear-ending an emergency vehicle. The agency said it would focus on the driver's action as well as how the vehicle was operating.