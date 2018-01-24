Red Bull Global Rallycross Signs Multi-Year Contract with Continental Tire

BF Goodrich, who is owned by Grup Michelin (Michelin tires) has yet to publish an explanation for its abrupt departure from the sport after being the official tire supplier for the 2016 and 2017 racing seasons.

Red Bull Global Rallycross and its three premier racing categories, the Supercars, GRC Lites and Polaris RZRs will be making the switch to Continental Tire for 2018 at the season opener in Louisville, Kentucky later this summer. The multi-year partnership also includes the upcoming all-electric racing series debuting in 2019.

“We’re thrilled to add Global Rallycross to our motorsports portfolio,” said John DeSalle, president of Continental Tire Motorsports. “We’re looking forward to providing a tire that will give the fans the great racing they expect while also making it fun for the drivers. This series is action-packed and we can’t wait to get on track!”

At a time when racing series across the globe are struggling to remain relevant and engage their fanbases, GRC has found a niche in the motorsports world where it's been able to grow and prosper with little to no competition. The combination of production cars modified to tackle dirt, mud, and jumps with engines tuned up to 600 horsepower has proven to be an attractive alternative to European rally racing.

The 2018 Red Bull GRC season will feature 12 rounds during eight events across the United States.