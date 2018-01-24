The 'Barkleys' Deem Subaru Vehicles 'Dog Tested, Dog Approved.'
Subaru has launched a new pet-friendly ad campaign with the help of some cute and cuddly actors.
The 2019 Subaru Ascent made its debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show accompanied by adorable four-legged friends dubbed the "Barkleys." The purrfect family of Labrador and Golden Retrievers is in the spotlight once again, but this time it's to launch Subaru's new “Dog Tested. Dog Approved.” ad campaign.
Four 30-second videos will run on national TV as well as digital platforms, continuing Subaru's tradition of producing lifestyle ads that best relate to their customer base. Whether it's due to family, safety, or pet-focused commercials, the Japanese automaker is known for having a cult-like following. But while the Ascent, Impreza, and Crosstrek are popular and all, these hilarious ads are all about the doggies.
“Dog Tested. Dog Approved.” is designed to show the Barkleys performing tasks most Subaru owners would recreate with their own families. If you've ever wondered what a doggy-run car wash would like, you'll get a kick out of seeing puppies "wash" a Subaru Ascent. In addition, the Barkleys attempt to learn how to parallel park while at the wheel of an Impreza, drop off the little one at school, and even play pranks on each other with the Crosstrek.
"With more than half of Subaru drivers having pets, we believe it is important to celebrate the love of pets shared by our owners,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president, marketing at Subaru of America.
In addition to the pawtastic commercials, Subaru will also sponsor this year’s Puppy Bowl XIV on Animal Planet which airs on Sunday, Feb. 4, otherwise known as Super Bowl Sunday.
