The 'Barkleys' Deem Subaru Vehicles 'Dog Tested, Dog Approved.'

The 2019 Subaru Ascent made its debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show accompanied by adorable four-legged friends dubbed the "Barkleys." The purrfect family of Labrador and Golden Retrievers is in the spotlight once again, but this time it's to launch Subaru's new “Dog Tested. Dog Approved.” ad campaign.

Four 30-second videos will run on national TV as well as digital platforms, continuing Subaru's tradition of producing lifestyle ads that best relate to their customer base. Whether it's due to family, safety, or pet-focused commercials, the Japanese automaker is known for having a cult-like following. But while the Ascent, Impreza, and Crosstrek are popular and all, these hilarious ads are all about the doggies.