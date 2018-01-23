Gas Prices Rise in 41 States From Week Ago

American motorists are paying a little more to fill up, with prices increasing in 41 states during the week, and the national average currently at $2.54.

The weekly tally from AAA has gas prices rising a cent for the week, with gas for $2.50 or less available at 58 percent of stations nationwide.

Floridians saw the largest increase, with gas prices up an average of 9 cents in the Sunshine State.

The accounting comes amid a modest decline in consumer demand and an increase in U.S. gasoline inventory, according to the motor club.

“For consumers, the questions is how high are gas prices going to go in 2018,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Since 2014, gas prices decreased as much as 20 cents in the first three weeks of the year. This year, gas prices are five cents more than on Jan. 1 of this year, a possible indication that prices in 2018 will likely be more expensive than last year.”

That said, January trends don't dictate where prices are headed for the remainder of the year.

"For the first quarter, if demand steadily declines and production continues to increase and/or remains high, we will likely see cheaper pump prices in February and March, potentially 5 to 15 cents cheaper depending where you live," Casselano told The Drive.

Prices are up 39 cents on the year in California, 37 cents in Indiana and 32 cents in Michigan.