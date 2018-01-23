Supercharged Range Rover Velar SVR Reportedly Coming in October

Those patiently waiting for a hotted-up, SVO-tuned version of Land Rover's beautifully minimalist Range Rover Velar can now mark their calendars.

According to a report from Autocar, the upcoming Velar SVR will be powered by the same 542-horsepower, supercharged, 5.0-liter V-8 from the Range Rover Sport SVR, get from zero to 62 miles per hour in about 4.2 seconds, and is scheduled to hit the road (British ones, at least) this October. The report goes on to say that the SVR-ified Velar will weigh a little less than 4,000 pounds which sounds like a lot, but is more than 200 pounds less than the 2.0-liter equipped, plain-Jane Velar.

As with other SVR models and competing SUVs from BMW M, Mercedes-AMG, et al., expect more aggressive bodywork, new lightweight wheels, and a stiffer, more sporting suspension and chassis setup.

In an email to The Drive, a Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the existence of a future, faster Velar variant. That being said, an undeniably supercharged version of the luxury crossover was spotted making the rounds at a certain German racetrack back in June, so take that for what it's worth.

The regular 2018 Range Rover Velar starts at $49,900. Expect a Nürburgring-optimized SVR edition, however, to wade well into the $100,000 range.