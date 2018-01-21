Mercedes-Benz Driver Uses Fake Note to Skip 94-Cent Toll in India

I’m sure we’ve all heard of the fake doctor’s note trick to get out of school. When you’re a little kid, that sort of thing is frowned upon but it’s pretty much just chalked up to elementary school mischief. Once you’re a little bit older, falsifying documents amounts to nothing short of fraud, which is a criminal endeavor. Now, according to the Indian branch of News 18, police in Mumbai have identified a man using a fake letter to get out of paying a 60 Rupee toll, which amounts to about a whopping 94 cents in American money.

The incident happened at about 8:20 PM local time in Mumbai on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Bhavik Bhanushali, pulled up to the toll booth in his Mercedes and showed the attendant a letter which stated that the car was exempt from paid tolls at the Mumbai entry point. Rather than taking the time to authenticate the letter, the attendant just let the guy pass so as to not bottleneck traffic. But after the fact, the staff at the booth got confirmation that the letter was fake.