These are the Cars of the Future According to Kids

I am a terrible artist. I can’t draw straight, I can’t color within the lines, and I suck at making anything look symmetrical. But when I was a little kid, I didn’t know how terrible I was, and I used to draw cars all the time in art class. They shot flames, had crazy paint schemes, and were pretty much awesome. According to The Verge, UK insurance company Go Compare recently sponsored a project that asked a handful of London school children to design the automobile of the future.

Their sketches were turned into more detailed digital prints which are now displayed on Go Compare's website. The sketches range from colorful and outrageous to classy and practical. Each student was able to give a detailed description of how the car would work and what features it would have.

Among my favorites are Kyre’s Hennnessey K Cell GT. The flying car runs on a generator which holds 11,000 volts of electricity. All four wheels can be tucked in which then allows them to turn into helicopter propellers, giving it the thrust it needs to hover.

Then there’s Danielle’s Unicar with ultra-smooth wheels made out of metal that can change color. It’s also got multi-colored wings that help the car function underwater. At the front, the headlights are fitted with eyelash cameras. It’s basically Mustang with a unicorn horn on the hood.