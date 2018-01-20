Lamborghini's Aventador Successor Will Likely Use an Electrified V-12

First introduced back in 2011, the Lamborghini Aventador is starting to get on in years. Expected to bow sometime early next decade, details about the Aventador's replacement are sparse. We know it'll continue to pack a mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated V-12 and wear a design that may or may not mirror that of the limited-run Centenario. Now though, more is being learned of Sant'Agata's next big bull.

In a conversation with company R&D director Maurizio Reggiani, Motor Authority has learned that the next V-12 Lambo will feature electrification of some kind (not unlike the alleged Huracán sequel), active aerodynamics derived from the Huracán Performante's trick ALA system, and face its greatest development hurdle in keeping its curb weight low.

"With the new Aventador, we must decide what will be the future of the super sports car in terms of electric contribution. What way to manage the weight coming from electrification, and to be able to guarantee every way to have the DNA of a super sports car," said Reggiani. When Motor Authority asked the Lamborghini exec for assurance that the V-12 engine was indeed still on the table he replied, "Yes. About V-12, I say, yes, yes, yes, yes." Phew. In times like these, you can never be too safe, y'know?

While it'd be reasonable to expect the electric element mentioned here to be an interpretation of parent-company Audi's "micro hybrid" start-stop system, we're hoping Lambo will go all out and give its next flagship a full-fat, torque-filling hybrid system in a similar vein to the Porsche 918, McLaren P1, and—most appropriately, perhaps, given its cylinder-count—the Ferrari LaFerrari.

As for aerodynamics, expect ALA wind management courtesy of the mightily brilliant Huracán Performanté in the Aventador's successor, if not the next Aventador variant.

When quizzed about transmission choices—a sore point with anyone who's actually driven an Aventador—Reggiani pivots to the issue of weight before admitting that a double-clutch system would be better than the clunky single-clutch setup the current car employs. "It is not a problem of a single-clutch," said Reggiani. "It is a problem of what way will we handle and manage what I described before: weight. For me, everything that contributes to the weight is an enemy, and I need to decide what is better to put effort into and what to sacrifice. I am fully with you that a double-clutch is a marvelous solution. I have only one problem—additional weight."