GM Generates the Most Customer Loyalty Among Automakers
American motorists are most attached to the Detroit-based manufacturer, according to an analysis based on state vehicle registrations.
For a third consecutive year, General Motors retains its billing as the auto manufacturer with the most loyal customers.
The designation, based on an IHS Markit analysis of state vehicle registrations, considers what makes and models Americans purchase, and then what those vehicles are replaced with.
With some 17.5 million new vehicle registrations during the 2017 model year, 53.6 percent of customers returned to the market to buy or lease another new vehicle from the same make they already owned, IHS found. The record loyalty rate is an increase of 0.8 percentage points from last year.
The business information provider found GM garnered a loyalty rate of 69.1 percent. The Ford brand, which excludes Ford's Lincoln division, held a loyalty rate of 63.4 percent.
"There are a few things General Motors does really well," Steve Had, vice president of sales and marketing product solutions at IHS, said in a phone interview. "When you think about their portfolio of brands and products, GM's is very broad, and it offers a wide choice to customers returning to market."
GM focuses on customer retention, communicating with its customers and engaging heavily with efforts by dealers, Had said.
Toyota leads in loyalty among three ethnic groups: African American, Hispanic and Asian. "This is the first time we've seen any single brand in each of the three major ethnic markets, so it's a sweep and the culmination of a lot of hard work over the years," said Had.
- RELATEDMercedes Is the Best Selling Luxury Brand for the 2nd Year in a RowMercedes sold nearly 2.3 million cars worldwide in 2017, making it the most successful year of all-time for the company.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Fastest Growing Non-Luxury Brand in the US Is…Mitsubishi?Huge sales increases in the Outlander helped catapult Mitsubishi to 7.7 percent growth in the U.S.READ NOW
- RELATEDMini Could Become an All-Electric Brand in the United StatesBMW considers solving Mini's sales woes by converting it into an 'electric urban mobility company.'READ NOW