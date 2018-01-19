GM Generates the Most Customer Loyalty Among Automakers

For a third consecutive year, General Motors retains its billing as the auto manufacturer with the most loyal customers.

The designation, based on an IHS Markit analysis of state vehicle registrations, considers what makes and models Americans purchase, and then what those vehicles are replaced with.

With some 17.5 million new vehicle registrations during the 2017 model year, 53.6 percent of customers returned to the market to buy or lease another new vehicle from the same make they already owned, IHS found. The record loyalty rate is an increase of 0.8 percentage points from last year.