Hyundai Focuses on the Street, Calls Nurburgring Records 'Waste of Time'

Most manufacturers set out to be the best at many things. The fastest zero to 60 miles per hour in class, the lightest platform with the most nimble steering, and—the de facto end-all of tests for sports cars—quickest around Germany's Nurburgring. Hyundai's Head of Performance Development and High Performance Vehicle Division called this a "waste of time" in an indication that the company is developing its N performance division to make cars enjoyable on the street.

Earlier this week, Hyundai showed off its boy-racer Veloster N at the North American International Auto Show. The hot hatch touts a respectable 275-horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque out of a small turbocharger four-cylinder, making it just a few ponies shy of the Honda Civic Type R. But unlike the Type R, which made strides to best all other front-wheel-drive cars around the Nurburgring, Hyundai thinks that it's simply not worth it, or at least the boss of its performance division.

Albert Biermann was the VP of BMW's M division after being with BMW for over 30 years. In 2014, he left BMW to take on a similar role in Hyundai, eventually pushing forward the movement and development of a similarly named performance division, N. The boss notes that although Hyundai arrived late to the performance game, it spares nothing in the name of driving. Focusing solely on what Biermann calls "dynamic response," the Veloster N was created with the fun of driving around town in mind, not the track.