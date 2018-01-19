Nebraska Motorcycle Helmet Law Remains for Now

An attempt by Nebraska State Senator John Lowe to repeal Nebraska's mandatory motorcycle helmet law was defeated by a 30-15 vote to end a filibuster. Thirty-three votes would have been required.

Nebraska is one of 19 states that require riders to wear helmets. Contrary to what a few "real bikers" may think, there's no question that riders are generally much safer wearing helmets than not. Studies have shown that head injuries are the leading cause of death in motorcycle crashes. Yet the Insurance Information Institute reports that helmet use across the U.S. has hovered between just 60 to 65 percent for years. Why the resistance to helmet laws, particularly by government officials?

The main reason that people who oppose mandatory helmet laws cite is freedom. They want the liberty to choose whether or not they wear a helmet, and not have the government tell them what to do.

Bikers are among the most freedom-loving people of all. We ride because we embrace the increased risk of riding for the sake of the feeling of freedom on the open road that riding a motorcycle brings us. Even President Ronald Reagan said, "Government exists to protect us from each other. Where government has gone beyond its limits is in deciding to protect us from ourselves."