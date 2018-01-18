Bentley Will Race a Bentayga Crossover at the Pikes Peak
Bentley's W-12-powered luxury SUV will attack the famous hill climb event this June.
Bentley will compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for the first time this year according to a recent press release. Volkswagen Auto Group's luxurious subsidiary only has a few viable cars in its lineup that could tackle the infamous event with ease, so Bentley has decided to go with its new Bentayga crossover.
The Bentayga will race to the summit of Pikes Peak as fast as it can, navigating more than 12 miles and 156 turns of twisting asphalt that extends 4,760 feet up the Rocky Mountains overlooking Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A $229,000 luxury SUV might not seem like the best choice for the most famous hill climb event in the world, but the Bentayga isn't your everyday crossover. It has a few tricks up its sleeve, most notably a 600-horsepower W-12 engine that propels it from zero to 60 mph in four seconds and to a top speed of 187 mph. Other nifty features like active anti-roll bars and intelligent all-wheel drive will give the Bentayga a fighting chance.
Bentley has been hyping the Bentayga as the fastest production SUV since it came out in 2016, and now the brand is ready to put it to the test. "We hope to set another benchmark at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb by conquering the most demanding mountain road course in the world," said Brian Gush, Bentley's director of motorsport.
Gush and his team at Bentley's motorsport division are currently preparing a special Bentayga for the climb. Bentley will reveal more information about the car and its driver closer to the event date, which takes place June 24.
