India May Lead the Way in Electric Vehicle Implementation

Sooner or later, the electric car revolution is coming. As battery technology improves to allow practical range and reasonably fast charging, the next major step is building an infrastructure of charging stations to rival the convenience of gas stations. We're not there yet. But other parts of the world have set some fairly aggressive goals for replacing fossil fueled cars with electric. India, for example, wants to sell only hybrid and electric vehicles by 2030. While building up a charging infrastructure, India is also experimenting with electric vehicles by trying new ideas in an unusual place: electric rickshaws.

Rickshaws, also known as tuk-tuks in other parts of the world, are small three-wheeled taxis. A few are still pedal-powered, but the majority use small gasoline engines like a motorcycle and have motorcycle-style controls on the handlebars. They are most popular in Asian countries with fair climates where they can be used year round. Their instability at high speeds also makes for epic chase scenes.