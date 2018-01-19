Ford Expands Safety Recall for Faulty Takata Airbag Inflators

Ford Motor Company has added seven different models to the list of vehicles affected by faulty Takata airbag inflators in a release issued Thursday. The recall comes as the third planned expansion of vehicles included in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Takata Coordinated Remedy Order gets underway.

The recall affects approximately 2009 and 2010 models of the Ford Ranger, Ford Fusion, Ford Edge, Ford Mustang, Lincoln MKZ, Lincoln MKX, and Mercury Milan vehicles built in North America. Newer models affected also include the 2013 Ford Mustang built at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan. The United States is home to 327,796 recalled Ford vehicles out of 364,523 total. All units affected fall under the 18S01 recall number.