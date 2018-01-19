BMW iNext Promises Up To 435 Miles of Juice

These five people may be capable of traveling with next to no interaction with the vehicle, as iNext is said to be capable of up to level 5 autonomous driving, though it is expected to launch at more easily achieved level 3 autonomy.

The platform itself will permit integration of both internal combustion and electric motors, with battery options between 60 and 120-kilowatt-hours, for a maximum range as far as 435 miles. The electric motor output will range from 134-horsepower at entry level to 800 in a performance version of the iNext.

Despite these boastful claims, BMW does not appear to be the leader in autonomous transport tech. Waymo and GM are thought to be ahead of most of the industry, as the former already has autonomous cars on the road in Arizona, and the latter will put the wheel-free Cruise AV on the market next year, if given the green light.