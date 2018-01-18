Lexus LC Convertible to Drop Its Top in the Next 18 to 24 Months, Report Says

While the hardtop Lexus LC's back seat proved to be a challenging fit for The Drive's resident Tall Person, the luxury division of Toyota appears to be plotting an LC that's a little less claustrophobic. According to a new report from Auto Express, a convertible version of the Lexus 2+2 has been internally approved with a company insider telling the publication that a droptop LC is a "done deal" and should see the light of day in the next 18 to 24 months.

Provided the limitless headroom that comes with a retracted roof, life in the back seat of an LC should be significantly less taxing for those above a certain height.

Auto Express goes on to quote Lexus president Yoshihiro Sawa, who expressed interest in bringing convertibles back to the brand, stating that doing so with the LC is a possibility, engineering-wise.

"I hope that we will have a convertible in the near future. We know the luxury market requires a convertible," said Sawa. "We are always studying the possibilities. And yes, technically it's possible."

Speaking to The Drive on the condition of anonymity, a Lexus source corroborated the report's claims, saying an LC convertible is indeed a thing that's internally understood to be imminent.

Further confirming something we already knew, the Auto Express report goes on to say that a hotted-up LC F is in the works with the publication's source echoing previous reports of the car using a 600-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V-8.

While Lexus refuses to publicly confirm the LC F's existence, Sawa had this to say: "We are studying many possibilities and more power is another candidate. It's not decided yet but in my mind, a high-performance LC is a good opportunity."