Lamborghini Urus Owners Get Choice of Purpose-Built Pirelli Tire Compounds
Pirelli has crafted six different tire compounds to appease thrill-seekers and errand-runners alike.
Wealthy playboys looking to get the most out of their new Lamborghini Urus will be happy to know that Pirelli has them covered. Rather than masterminding a one-size-fits-all kind of rubber that could ultimately be worthless in most scenarios, the Italian tire manufacturer has created a catalog with different options ranging from on-track to winter performance.
Sant’Agata's new star will offer a bespoke ownership experience to the lucky few who will claim one during the first year of production, and such experience will extend to tire selection. According to Pirelli, four different models of the versatile Scorpion series will be available through Lamborghini dealers, in addition to the supercar-worthy P Zero and P Zero Corsa models. Each variant is said to offer maximum grip as well as flexibility to cope with extreme demands.
A standard and an all-season 21-inch tire from the Scorpion family will make its way into the base model Urus (if there's such thing), while a dedicated all-terrain and winter compound will be optional in 21- and 22-inch configurations. For performance-minded drivers and on-track excursions, Lamborghini has chosen the P Zero, and P Zero Corsa in 22- and 23-inch configurations.
While six purpose-built compounds may sound like overkill to most folks, everything about the 650-horsepower Urus is overkill. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine can rocket the 4,850-pound Italian from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds, and to a top speed of 190 mph. Not necessarily the poster child for subtlety.
