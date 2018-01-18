Lamborghini Urus Owners Get Choice of Purpose-Built Pirelli Tire Compounds

Wealthy playboys looking to get the most out of their new Lamborghini Urus will be happy to know that Pirelli has them covered. Rather than masterminding a one-size-fits-all kind of rubber that could ultimately be worthless in most scenarios, the Italian tire manufacturer has created a catalog with different options ranging from on-track to winter performance.

Sant’Agata's new star will offer a bespoke ownership experience to the lucky few who will claim one during the first year of production, and such experience will extend to tire selection. According to Pirelli, four different models of the versatile Scorpion series will be available through Lamborghini dealers, in addition to the supercar-worthy P Zero and P Zero Corsa models. Each variant is said to offer maximum grip as well as flexibility to cope with extreme demands.