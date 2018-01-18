Women's Motorcycle Show Celebrates a Growing Group of Riders

“It was so exciting to have these amazing women showcasing their talents in welding, pinstriping, and metalwork,” said Alicia Elfving, Host and Founder of the Women’s Motorcycle Show and TheMotoLady.com. “These women are real badasses and they are all highly respected. It’s great to have this level of talent here at the show not only to introduce attendees to these laborious arts but to pass along that knowledge.”

As the night came to a close and people were ushered out, I was able to get to the venue to shoot the 27 custom motorcycles on display from the various female builders. If there is one word that can define the motorcycle community it is diversity. Not only who you are as a motorcyclist but what you ride. Bikes and riders come in all shapes, sizes, and suited for varying purposes. And that is exactly what The Women’s Motorcycle Show embodies.

“When I started TheMotoLady, I focused on sharing photos and video of women motorcyclists that I found inspiring and eye-catching, as well as chronicling my own trials, tribulations, and triumphs when getting into riding and working on my bike,” says Elfving. “I started the Women’s Motorcycle Show to take those same MotoLady goals and move them from an online format to a real-world space. Showing women's bikes of all styles, not just ground-up builds but also motorcycles with parts specific to a function. From cosmetic beauty-queen creations to Mad Max style rat bikes, purpose-built racers, and restorations.”

We look forward to this show continuing for many years to come and playing a positive role in the growth of the motorcycle community.