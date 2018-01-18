This Half-Ton Hillclimber Is a Half-Sized DTM Lookalike

The U.S. price for the car is an eye-bursting $64,500, and that's hard to justify for a car that makes an advertised 195 horsies. For just over half that figure, one could have a 2018 Ford Mustang GT, which throws out more than twice the power.

I must make a case for the RC01, though, because it has a number of things that Mustang owners can scarcely dream of, such as a curb weight under a half ton, the ability to rev to 11,000 RPM, and most important of all, a power-to-weight ratio that rivals modern supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. No, seriously. This Altoids tin has a power-to-weight ratio of 393 horsepower per ton, while the Huracan's comes in at 414 when dry. As in, with no gas, coolant, oil, hydraulic fluids, or squidgy human behind the wheel.

None of the numbers are responsible for the place in my heart this scaled-up slot car occupies. I just want to wind something on four wheels out to 11 grand or higher. Maybe one day.