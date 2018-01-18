This Half-Ton Hillclimber Is a Half-Sized DTM Lookalike
And it turns up to 11... thousand RPM.
If you hear of a race series in which there is a class with a maximum engine displacement of a paltry one liter, you would lose interest, no? One would assume that tiny engines mean power outputs measured in mice, rather than horses. The problem of terrible torque output can be solved best by the greatest trait of small engines: The ability to rev. So, when racers find draconian engine displacement restrictions imposed upon them, the cars they build and drive often make for mighty mice.
One Austrian race, the 2017 St. Anton Hill Climb, hosted a league with a 1.0-liter class, in which was entered the oddity you see below. It may look like one of Mercedes' entries for DTM, a German touring car championship famous for rev-happy silhouette racers, but in reality, the car is a low-production tube frame car called a TracKing RC01, built to resemble the DTM cars of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, depending on customer request.
The U.S. price for the car is an eye-bursting $64,500, and that's hard to justify for a car that makes an advertised 195 horsies. For just over half that figure, one could have a 2018 Ford Mustang GT, which throws out more than twice the power.
I must make a case for the RC01, though, because it has a number of things that Mustang owners can scarcely dream of, such as a curb weight under a half ton, the ability to rev to 11,000 RPM, and most important of all, a power-to-weight ratio that rivals modern supercars like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. No, seriously. This Altoids tin has a power-to-weight ratio of 393 horsepower per ton, while the Huracan's comes in at 414 when dry. As in, with no gas, coolant, oil, hydraulic fluids, or squidgy human behind the wheel.
None of the numbers are responsible for the place in my heart this scaled-up slot car occupies. I just want to wind something on four wheels out to 11 grand or higher. Maybe one day.
- RELATEDThis Pink 1974 Lamborghini Espada Was Daily-Driven for 43 YearsLorrie Stern is parting ways with her pink Pebble Beach Concours d'Élégance-ribbon-winning, wedge-shaped Lambo.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Smart ForTwo Is A Sooty, Diesel-Powered Drag CarIllegal in three states and counting.READ NOW
- RELATEDLand Rover Reveals 400-HP V-8 Defender Works Models to Celebrate the Brand's 70th AnniversaryThe fastest Defenders ever made have arrived...but you won't see them in the U.S.READ NOW
- RELATEDAcura to Revive the Type-S Badge, Introduce Turbocharged V-6Acura joins the horde of manufacturers pledging to make more enthusiast-oriented cars.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis is The 275-Horsepower 2019 Hyundai Veloster NHyundai turns the tap on its lukewarm liftback all the way up to hot.READ NOW