McLaren Senna and Ayrton Senna's Formula 1 Car Christen McLaren's New Production Facility

McLaren's new $69 million technology center in Sheffield, England is almost complete and the supercar company threw an inauguration ceremony for it Monday. The event featured a speech from McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, an indoor light show, and appearances from the brand new McLaren Senna and legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna's race car.

The Senna, the most extreme road car McLaren has ever produced, finally met the 1989 McLaren MP4/5 race car that won Ayrton Senna the Grand Prix. The two vehicles bonded by burning rubber together in an impressive display of coordinated donuts on the center's floor, because a ribbon-cutting ceremony isn't McLaren's style.

In addition to a speech, bossman Mike Flewitt turned on the company's sign on the front of the building. “Today is an important and exciting milestone for everyone at McLaren Automotive, as well as a personal honour, to officially turn on the McLaren sign at what will be our McLaren Composites Technology Centre when it opens later this year," said Flewitt.