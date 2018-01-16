The Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept May Mirror a Flagship Crossover

Lexus unveiled the LF-1 Limitless concept car at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday and no, it's not a product placement ploy for a sequel to that invincible Bradley Cooper movie. Instead, it's meant to preview a possible flagship Lexus crossover to sit atop a range that's currently headed by the Land Cruiser-based LX.

That being said, we don't expect the LF-1 to be an indicator of what the next-generation LX will look like. While the LX wears its upright, body-on-frame roots proudly, this looks to be an SUV in the more contemporary sense with its overgrown, lifted hatchback shape. If this does come to production, we can see Lexus trotting it out bearing a whole new two-letter nameplate like FX for flagship or something. On second thought, Infiniti might still own the rights to that one, never mind.