The 2019 Acura RDX: Turbos, Touchpads, and Torque Vectoring

Acura took the wraps off of its fully-redesigned 2019 RDX at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday, revealing a car that aims to inject even more turbocharged, fashion-forward pragmatism to the ever-lucrative, largely-turbocharged, fashionably pragmatic segment that is luxury compact crossovers.

As the first Acura wholly designed with the pentagonal-grilled Precision Concept in mind (in contrast with the mid-cycle nose jobs given to the current MDX, TLX, and RLX), the new RDX is wider, longer, and less overhang-y than the car it replaces. Like a freshly-pressed button-up shirt, Acura's overhauled mall crawler looks adequately handsome and by modern standards, conservative. For buyers who not-so-secretly wish they were behind the wheel of an Integra instead, a sportier looking A-Spec trim will be available for the new RDX as well as every "core" Acura model from here on out.