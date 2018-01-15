Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept Revealed in Detroit

Nissan Motors has been busy this week with the company unveiling a couple of concept cars at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. There was the Nissan-branded Xmotion concept SUV with its interior wooden bridge. And also, we’ve got the Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept. The Q Inspiration Concept helps to preview what the next generation of Infiniti vehicles may look like.

The concept features clear and concise lines with what Infiniti is calling “dynamic and confident proportions.” The sweeping lines help to give Q-sedans a very coupe-like appearance. The interior cabin follows a minimalist approach with comfort and serenity coming to mind.