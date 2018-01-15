Nissan Xmotion SUV Concept Debuts in Detroit

Among all the new models on hand during auto shows, the coolest vehicles have to be the concept cars. You get a glimpse into the future and, often times, an artistic design that makes them among the main attractions. Nissan unveiled its Xmotion concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Monday. The Xmotion is a futuristic SUV with room for six.

The Xmotion, pronounced “cross-motion” is a unique fusion of traditional Japanese culture and craftsmanship with American-style utility. Its front fascia is striking, with unique U-shaped headlights and a futuristic take on Nissan’s signature V-motion grille. The SUV sits on rugged, metal wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. The tread is physically laminated over the 21-inch aluminum alloy wheels. There’s also a neat, retractable rooftop box and tail lights which are inspired by Japanese woodwork.