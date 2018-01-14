Ford Reveals 2019 Mustang Bullitt, Teases Fully Electric Mach 1

At Sunday's North American International Auto Show press conference, Ford revealed the 2019 Mustang Bullitt, a highly anticipated model for the 50th anniversary of the Steve McQueen movie Bullitt and the epic car chase that inspired it.

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree either, not for the Mustang Bullitt itself nor for Molly McQueen, Steve's granddaughter. She not only introduced the car before crowds in Detroit but also starred in a mini-movie recreating the chase from the original movie in a parking garage. It featured not only the Mustang Bullitt, but also the black Dodge Charger adversary, and even a green Volkswagen Beetle for authenticity.