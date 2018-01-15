Shapeshifting Kawasaki Concept J Resurfaces in Two New Videos

A futuristic concept vehicle that debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show way back in 2013 has just resurfaced in two new videos. It’s a three-wheeler called the Kawasaki Concept J, but you might recognize it as the Tron Light Cycle.

While it has no affiliation with Tron, we can’t help but think the Light Cycle had at least a little bit of influence in the Concept J’s design, especially in the rear wheel. It has two wheels in front and one in back, kind of like the all-new Yamaha Niken which was unveiled at EICMA in November. However, the Concept J is a very different bike.

It’s a shapeshifter that can transform into completely different riding positions. The riding modes demonstrated in the video below are an upright “Comfort” mode and an aggressive “Sport” mode. The rear angle, step position, and handle position can all change on the fly to create two different riding experiences.