Ford Reveals the 2019 Ranger Ahead of Public Debut

Not to be outdone by the Chevy Silverado, Ford has just revealed their own new pickup, the long-awaited 2019 Ranger.

The Ranger never went away in other parts of the world. For example, in 2016 Mighty Car Mods reviewed the then-new Ranger in New Zealand. But at the time, the Ranger was forbidden fruit in the U.S. At the end of our Ranger's run, there was little reason to buy one when a low-end F-150 cost the same. But there has been a resurgence of interest in smaller pickups thanks to the Toyota Tacoma that never went away and the Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon twins. Ford has decided to re-enter the mid-sized truck market by bringing back the Ranger.