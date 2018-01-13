Federal Agency Investigating 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Seat Belts

U.S. safety investigators are reportedly looking into whether safety belts on the new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan sport utility vehicles might fail in an accident.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday said it had started an initial probe after crash tests involving the SUVs last month had the driver seat belt coming undone, according to Reuters. The agency is now looking at whether the scenario could repeat in consumer driving.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said the car manufacturer would cooperate with NHTSA in its investigation and "work to identify the cause of the different results between NHTSA's and our initial testing," the wire service reported.

The German automaker introduced the longer, three-row Tiguan in the U.S. in 2017 as it widens its line to include bigger vehicles craved by American motorists.