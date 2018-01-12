Dodge and Bob Bondurant Offer New Drag Racing Course for Your Demon

As if you needed any more incentive to get your hands on a Challenger SRT Demon, Dodge is upping the ante a little bit. The company announced a collaboration with the Bob Bondurant School of Higher Performance Driving in the form of a new drag racing course. The new curriculum is a one-day drag course available at the driving school. Dodge is offering the one-day course at no additional charge to Demon owners. Owners of other Dodge SRT vehicles already get a full-day of high-performance driving lessons. They can add this drag course for $999.

The driving school is open to all other vehicle owners as well. Non-Dodge owners can buy the drag race course for $1,999 and will be supplied with a Demon, Hellcat, Hellcat Widebody and SRT 392. There’s a special Dodge SRT concierge line that owners can call to register for the course.