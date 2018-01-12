Dodge and Bob Bondurant Offer New Drag Racing Course for Your Demon
The one-day drag racing course is free for Demon owners and available at a discount for other Dodge SRT owners.
As if you needed any more incentive to get your hands on a Challenger SRT Demon, Dodge is upping the ante a little bit. The company announced a collaboration with the Bob Bondurant School of Higher Performance Driving in the form of a new drag racing course. The new curriculum is a one-day drag course available at the driving school. Dodge is offering the one-day course at no additional charge to Demon owners. Owners of other Dodge SRT vehicles already get a full-day of high-performance driving lessons. They can add this drag course for $999.
The driving school is open to all other vehicle owners as well. Non-Dodge owners can buy the drag race course for $1,999 and will be supplied with a Demon, Hellcat, Hellcat Widebody and SRT 392. There’s a special Dodge SRT concierge line that owners can call to register for the course.
All of the courses are held at the Bondurant facility at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Parks in Chandler, Arizona. The new drag course includes two hours of classroom instruction that teaches the fundamental rules of drag racing, proper launch, staging techniques, reaction time, signals, pre- and post-checks. Then it’s off to the track for instruction under the supervision of a professional instructor.
Speaking on the new offering Jason Bondurant, Vice President of Bondurant Racing School, said, “We’re thrilled to team up with Dodge on this exciting new Drag Racing program, featuring the wicked fast Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Our course will be led by our professional instructors who will give students the chance to experience first-hand the impressive capabilities of this audacious production drag car. It is especially fitting that we’re launching this new course at the start of our Golden 50th Anniversary. It amplifies the message that the Bondurant Racing School is continuing to evolve and looks forward to the next 50 years of adrenaline-filled motorsports action.”
