Buy This Adorable BMW 600 Pickup Truck

We're all about strange-but-cool pickup transformations here, but this 1957 BMW 600 on Bring a Trailer that's been turned into a pickup truck may have gone too far. There doesn't seem to be any sense of reason why the build exists, but we're trying hard not to bid on it because—it's awesome.

While the advertisement states that the donor is a BMW Isetta, the exterior design indicates that this is actually a BMW 600. That doesn't matter much though, as the four-seater 600 is based on the iconic Isetta and still features the front-opening door that defines these bubble cars.

The previous owner was a master technician at BMW's plant in Munich, who moved to Canada and opened a mechanic shop that specialized in converting BMW Isettas to pickup trucks. Thus this microcar features a custom "Brazilian Balau" hardwood bed in the back that tips to allow for easy unloading and engine maintenance. The fact that this conversion was executed by a trained professional and isn't a shoddy Craigslist build is definitely a plus.