The Bentley Bentayga Gets a Twin-Turbocharged V-8 Option
The Bentayga V8 loses four cylinders but gains two turbos and two exhaust pipes for the best 8-cylinder noises.
Bentley just unveiled the 2019 Bentayga V8 performance SUV Friday. The new Bentley model ditches the normal Bentayga's W-12 engine for a proper twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V-8. The brand new engine is complemented by two quad tailpipes that Bentley says will emit that distinct V-8 burble that's beloved by car enthusiasts.
This all-new engine produces 542-horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, which shoves it to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and to a top speed of 180 mph. Despite these impressive power figures, the Bentayga V8 has a range of 468 miles and can do 24.8 mpg thanks to cylinder deactivation and Stop-Start technology.
The restyled Bentayga V8 is the first Bentley to get optional carbon-ceramic brakes, which feature Tornado red 10-piston calipers in the front. Bentley says these are the largest front brakes ever fitted to a production car, and it certainly needs them considering it weighs about 5,280 pounds.
Off-roading in the new Bentayga is a breeze thanks to its multi-mode air suspension and Hill Descent Control that automatically adjusts the vehicle's speed on steep gradients. The car's Drive Dynamics Mode can now be had with All-Terrain Specification, which includes new settings optimized for specific terrains and displays information (pitch, compass bearing, wheel articulation, etc.) on the infotainment screen.
This is the first car in the brand's lineup to feature Bentley's new Cricket Ball leather option, which takes inspiration from the dark red color that new cricket balls are known for. The Bentayga V8 boasts 15 interior colors and five color combinations that buyers can add this stylish leather to if they choose.
If the Bentayga V8's lavish trim options don't impress, its tech-packed cockpit might. Interior options include Park Assist, Night Vision, and a head-up display. There are three sound systems available, the most powerful of which has 18 speakers for amazing surround sound. Passengers in the back can utilize the crossover's 10-inch removable Android tablets with 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi capabilities.
U.S. pricing hasn't been announced but we're expecting it to be much cheaper than the slew of other Bentaygas on the market. Bentley also notes that U.S. power figures are not finalized, so don't be surprised if your Bentayga V8 loses a few horses before it reaches American shores.
- RELATEDBentley Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner Is a Hunter's Best FriendAlthough it will probably cost you.READ NOW
- RELATEDThere's a New Special Falconry Edition Bentley BentaygaThe ultra-luxurious Bentayga is apparently the best automotive partner for falconry lovers.READ NOW
- RELATEDBentley Bentayga Hybrid to Borrow Plug-in Powertrain From Porsche Cayenne, Report SaysThe company's newest addition takes a lending hand from the Stuttgart manufacturer.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Bentley Mulsanne Grand Convertible Is All in the NumbersProduction will be extremely limited and priced more than that of a Bugatti Chiron.READ NOW
- RELATEDAll-New Bentley Continental GT Is a 626-HP Gran Turismo ExtraordinareMore power, more luxury, more tech—and even more style.READ NOW