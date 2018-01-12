The Bentley Bentayga Gets a Twin-Turbocharged V-8 Option

Bentley just unveiled the 2019 Bentayga V8 performance SUV Friday. The new Bentley model ditches the normal Bentayga's W-12 engine for a proper twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V-8. The brand new engine is complemented by two quad tailpipes that Bentley says will emit that distinct V-8 burble that's beloved by car enthusiasts.

This all-new engine produces 542-horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, which shoves it to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and to a top speed of 180 mph. Despite these impressive power figures, the Bentayga V8 has a range of 468 miles and can do 24.8 mpg thanks to cylinder deactivation and Stop-Start technology.

The restyled Bentayga V8 is the first Bentley to get optional carbon-ceramic brakes, which feature Tornado red 10-piston calipers in the front. Bentley says these are the largest front brakes ever fitted to a production car, and it certainly needs them considering it weighs about 5,280 pounds.