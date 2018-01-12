Joystick-Style Steering Wheel Controls May Be Virtually Standardized: Toyota Rep

It's not just Toyota, either. On the left is the steering wheel button setup from my own 2015 Subaru WRX. On the right is the same part on a 2018 WRX I sat in at the show. Not only have more controls been added, but a joystick style control with a center selection button has been added, as well as different music controls. This is exactly what the Toyota rep was talking about but on a Subaru, and not a joint venture product between the two companies like the 86 and BRZ (which, incidentally, has also added steering wheel controls where none existed before). This system is much easier to operate while driving. It's intuitive and can be operated by feel, with the driver glancing at the screen only to verify the correct control inputs rather than seeking them out in the beginning.

Steering wheel controls also solve another problem drivers often complain about: the lack of physical knobs and buttons for frequent functions like the volume control or tuning dial. The tactile feedback of these steering wheel buttons provides that while still removing the functionality from the stereo itself.