Volkswagen Adds a Little Zing to the New Passat GT
This new version of the Passat includes sporty styling and suspension enhancements inspired by the GTI.
Volkswagen got a jump on the North American International Auto Show in Detroit by revealing the limited edition Passat GT on Friday, a new sporty trim level of the brand's upscale sedan.
This new version of the Passat draws inspiration from the popular VW GTI and shows it with numerous sporty styling cues, not the least of which is the red grille trim. Unique LED headlights flank the grille, and the existing R-Line bumper finishes the look of the front. The roof is black regardless of whether the body color is Pure White, Reflex Silver, Platinum Grey, or Deep Black. Black mirror caps, window, and door trim are included as well. The Passat GT also comes with 19-inch wheels and red brake calipers. A rear spoiler and darkened tail lights complete the look.
The Passat GT comes VW's standard 3.6-liter VR6 engine, producing the same 280 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque as other Passats. However, a unique sport exhaust increases the growl a bit, and a sport suspension should give the Passat GT a firmer, better handling ride than other Passats.
Pricing for the Passat GT starts at $29,090. It is expected to arrive at dealers in the second quarter of this year. The Passat never did scream "excitement." The Passat GT should add a bit to the model, but not too much. That's not the Passat's purpose in life, hence the "GT" designation rather than "GTI" like the Golf. It looks like the Passat GT will be a fine addition to VW's lineup and a good way to freshen up the model.
