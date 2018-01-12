Volkswagen Adds a Little Zing to the New Passat GT

Volkswagen got a jump on the North American International Auto Show in Detroit by revealing the limited edition Passat GT on Friday, a new sporty trim level of the brand's upscale sedan.

This new version of the Passat draws inspiration from the popular VW GTI and shows it with numerous sporty styling cues, not the least of which is the red grille trim. Unique LED headlights flank the grille, and the existing R-Line bumper finishes the look of the front. The roof is black regardless of whether the body color is Pure White, Reflex Silver, Platinum Grey, or Deep Black. Black mirror caps, window, and door trim are included as well. The Passat GT also comes with 19-inch wheels and red brake calipers. A rear spoiler and darkened tail lights complete the look.