Lotus Evora GT410 Sport Revealed, Adds More Carbon Fiber

Lotus' most powerful road car, the Evora, is getting another variant in the form of the new Evora GT410 Sport. The GT410 Sport shares components with the outgoing Sport 410 and the beefy Evora GT430 to create the most capable Evora yet.

This new variant is part of the GT Series, which focuses primarily on aerodynamics and lightness. Thus the Evora GT410 Sport adds more carbon fiber to the hood, roof, integrated spoiler, and tailgate to give it a dry weight of just 2,769 pounds. Bodywork taken from the GT430 also help the car generate 211 lbs of downforce at 190 mph, making it the most aerodynamic car in Lotus' lineup.

The GT410 Sport gets a more powerful version of the Evora's supercharged, 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 410-horsepower and 310 pound-feet. of torque. It can be had with either a six-speed manual with a Torsen limited-slip differential or six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The latter accelerates the Evora to 60 mph a tenth of a second faster (3.9 seconds vs. 4 seconds), but both give the car a 190-mph top speed.