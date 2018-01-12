This Is Toyota's 1,000 Horsepower GR Super Sport Concept

Toyota's performance sub-brand, Gazoo Racing, is a matter of months old. Months after the GRMN badge was plastered on the caliente variant of the Yaris hatch, GR launched as a full performance subsidiary of Toyota, akin in part to Mercedes' AMG, and BMW's M. It has been public knowledge since September that GR is developing its own sports car platform, which was speculated to have been either the Celica or MR2, but on the opening day of this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, GR may have answered that question, as it has unveiled its Le Mans-derived GR Super Sport Concept.

The car is powered by a 2.4-liter, twin-turbo, direct injection V-6 engine that produces power in tandem with the THS-R hybrid system, derived from the company's World Endurance Championship entry, the TS050 Hybrid. Together, they contribute a total of 1,000 metric horsepower, put to tarmac by tires more than 13 inches wide at all four corners.

"More than 100 years have passed since the birth of the automobile," Toyota president Akio Toyoda was quoted as saying in the car's announcement. "As the industry approaches times of tremendous change, I am strongly determined to make sure that cars will be fun for the next 100 years."