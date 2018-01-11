Here's a Sketch of the 2019 Kia Forte

Ahead of its debut in Detroit next week, Kia is teasing the newly-redesigned 2019 Forte sedan not with strategically lit-and-framed photographs but with a set of sketches that look like they were done by a caricature artist found on the streets of Seoul.

Bar the oversize wheels and lack of door handles, this burgundy Kia looks production-ready and decidedly less frumpy than the car it replaces. With a more sculpted hood, interesting headlight design, and fully-committed "Tiger Nose" grille, the third-gen Forte sports a front fascia slightly reminiscent of the luxury car-baiting Stinger.