Michael Stanton Returns to NADA  as Its COO

“I am excited to be back at NADA and have the opportunity to enhance existing relationships and develop new ones to support franchised new-car and -truck dealerships and our industry,” Stanton said in a news release .

Michael Stanton is back at the National Automobile Dealers Association as senior vice president and chief operating officer, the trade association said Thursday.

Stanton will work on strategic and operational issues and the development of new business opportunities, NADA said in its statement. He'll also oversee the information technology and economics and data analytics departments and NADA’s affinity programs.

“Mike is a proven NADA leader who will add bench strength to our team,” said NADA President and CEO Peter Welch. “He has worked many years gaining vast experience and building key relationships and partnerships throughout the automobile industry and beyond.”

Before rejoining NADA, Stanton was vice president and general manager of J.D. Power’s Vehicle Valuation Practice, or what was the NADA Used Car Guide before its acquisition by J.D. Power in 2015.

Stanton, who holds a BA in political science from James Madison University and an MBA from Virginia Tech, also worked for two auto manufacturers, mostly helping dealers with their sales and service operations.