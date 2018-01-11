Michael Stanton Returns to NADA as Its COO
This is the automotive industry veteran's second time at the trade association that represents more than 16,500 dealer members.
Michael Stanton is back at the National Automobile Dealers Association as senior vice president and chief operating officer, the trade association said Thursday.
“I am excited to be back at NADA and have the opportunity to enhance existing relationships and develop new ones to support franchised new-car and -truck dealerships and our industry,” Stanton said in a news release.
Stanton will work on strategic and operational issues and the development of new business opportunities, NADA said in its statement. He'll also oversee the information technology and economics and data analytics departments and NADA’s affinity programs.
“Mike is a proven NADA leader who will add bench strength to our team,” said NADA President and CEO Peter Welch. “He has worked many years gaining vast experience and building key relationships and partnerships throughout the automobile industry and beyond.”
Before rejoining NADA, Stanton was vice president and general manager of J.D. Power’s Vehicle Valuation Practice, or what was the NADA Used Car Guide before its acquisition by J.D. Power in 2015.
Stanton, who holds a BA in political science from James Madison University and an MBA from Virginia Tech, also worked for two auto manufacturers, mostly helping dealers with their sales and service operations.
- RELATEDTesla Defeats Car Dealer Association for Direct-To-Consumer Sales in MissouriCourts refused to strip the automaker of its dealer license based on controversial sales tactics.READ NOW
- RELATEDHawaiian Auto Dealership Chain Pays $30,000 to Settle Discrimination SuitFederal agency sued Aloha Auto Group, claiming employee at Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership was unfairly fired.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Opens Its 100th Dealership in ChinaIn addition to the new Guangzhou facility, a sixth Porsche Experience Center will also open in Shanghai this spring.READ NOW