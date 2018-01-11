Hawaiian Auto Dealership Chain Pays $30,000 to Settle Discrimination Suit
Federal agency sued Aloha Auto Group, claiming employee at Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership was unfairly fired.
Aloha Auto Group has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming retaliatory discrimination for allegedly firing an employee for encouraging others to complain about a racist comment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said in a release.
A suit filed by the agency claims Aloha Auto fired Daniel Young because he urged a group of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islander employees at a Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership on Kauai to protest a racially discriminatory comment.
The EEOC suit, filed in federal court in September 2016, claimed Bill Hill, manager at the Aloha Auto Group's dealership on Kauai, made offensive comments to several employees.
In addition to paying damages to Young, the consent decree requires Aloha Auto to implement anti-discrimination training for its employees.
"The EEOC takes retaliation seriously because it undermines the integrity of the federal process for reporting and preventing discrimination," said Anna Park, regional attorney for EEOC's Los Angeles District, which includes Hawaii in its jurisdiction.
According to the company's website, Aloha Auto Group owns and operates a chain of car and motorcycle dealerships throughout the islands of Hawaii.
